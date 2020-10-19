Courteney Cox Admits She Has Not Seen Fiancé Johnny McDaid In Over Half A Year

Courteney Cox reveals she has been separated from her fiancé for over 200 days.

The “Friends” star says Johnny McDaid returned to the United Kingdom in March, a day before borders closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At first I was like, ‘Wow what do I do with myself? I cook every day, I’ve learned to cook so much more, I’ve perfected it,'” she tells Foy Vance on the “Vinyl Supper” podcast series.

She continues to detail the adjustment period, saying, “Sundays are different, I miss a lot of it, although people are starting to go, ‘OK, people have been quarantining, everyone’s safe,’ they like to come to the beach so I’m not that lonely.”

Cox also has two friends who have been keeping her company during the quarantine.

“I have these two friends, they were gonna quarantine with me, which is great because if I can’t be with John, I don’t wanna be just by myself with Coco, I’m a little chicken,” she admits.