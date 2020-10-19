Barry Jenkins Debuts First Look At ‘Underground Railroad’ In New Teaser

Director Barry Jenkins released a teaser for his upcoming Amazon Original series “The Underground Railroad” on Monday.

The series is directed by Jenkins with a score by frequent collaborator Nicholas Britell.

Thuso Mbedu stars as Cora, Chase W. Dillon as Homer and Joel Edgerton is cast in the role of Ridgeway.

This King over here about to make me cry over a TEASER TRAILER. The power of @BarryJenkins. Looking gorgeous, brother. pic.twitter.com/35FJj7n1Vp — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 19, 2020

The series follows a young girl Cora’s journey as she attempts to escape a Georgian plantation in pursuit of the famed Underground Railroad. What she discovers, however, is an actual railroad network with tracks, a train and conductors.

The nine-episode series adapts the 2017 Pulitzer-winning novel of the same name by Colson Whitehead.