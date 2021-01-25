Barry Jenkins Shares A New Look At His Upcoming Series ‘The Underground Railroad’

Director Barry Jenkins has posted a new teaser for his upcoming Amazon Original series “The Underground Railroad”.

Dubbed “In Aeternum”, the new clip dives further into the world of the series, which chronicles the journey of a young girl named Cora (newcomer Thuso Mbedu) as she attempts to escape a Georgia plantation in pursuit of the famed Underground Railroad. What she discovers, however, is an actual railroad network with tracks, a train, and conductors.

Over the course of her journey, Cora is pursued by the relentless Ridgeway (Joel Edgerton), a bounty hunter fixated on bringing her back to her plantation. His obsession over the escapee is only further fuelled by his past encounter with her mother Mabel, the only runaway slave to escape his capture.

They say history is written by the victors, so… …𝑙𝑒𝑡'𝑠 𝑟𝑢𝑛 𝑖𝑡 𝑏𝑎𝑐𝑘 👌🏿 (Follow @TheUGRailroadTV. Soon come 🙏🏿)https://t.co/PaYrMppF4J — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) January 25, 2021

“The Underground Railroad” stars Mbedu, Edgerton, and Chase W. Dillon. Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Sheila Atim, Amber Gray, Peter De Jersey, Chukwudi Iwuji, Damon Herriman, Lily Rabe, Irone Singleton, Mychal-Bella Bowman, Marcus “MJ” Gladney, Jr., Will Poulter and Peter Mullan round out the cast.

The latest look at “The Underground Railroad” follows a teaser released last year.

This King over here about to make me cry over a TEASER TRAILER. The power of @BarryJenkins. Looking gorgeous, brother. pic.twitter.com/35FJj7n1Vp — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 19, 2020

The nine-episode series adapts the 2017 Pulitzer-winning novel of the same name by Colson Whitehead.