Enrique Iglesias To Be Honoured As Top Latin Artist Of All Time At 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Enrique Iglesias is earning top honours at the upcoming 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

The Spanish singer, 45, will be celebrated as the Top Latin Artist Of All Time at the awards show, set to take place later this month.

RELATED: Enrique Iglesias Dances With 2-Month-Old Daughter In Adorable Instagram Clip

Iglesias holds the record for the most number one songs on the Hot Latin Songs chart (27 total) and the Latin Airplay chart (31 total). He also has a number of hits on the Billboard 200 chart.

On top of it all, he has also won the most awards in the history of the Billboard Latin Music Awards, with 47.

RELATED: Enrique Iglesias And Ricky Martin Going On Tour Together

“Enrique is an iconic artist, a global star, a high-class professional, and more importantly and amazing human being. His music has transcended generations. This much-deserved award is a testament to his continued impact and influence. It is an honour for us at Sony Music to work with him. Congratulations, Enrique!” said Afo Verde, Chairman and CEO, Sony Music Latin Iberia.

The 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards will air live from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla. on Oct. 21.