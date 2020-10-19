Miranda Lambert Reveals Husband Brendan McLoughlin Will Star In Her New Music Video

Miranda Lambert‘s husband has a new gig! The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to announce that her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, will star in her upcoming music video for “Settling Down,” which is due out Wednesday.

Lambert shared the news alongside a cute clip of her and McLoughlin from the set of the music video. In the clip, Lambert rests her head on McLoughlin’s shoulder as they gaze at the camera, before they both break out in giggles.

“Serious faces on the set of the ‘Settling Down’ music video with @brendanjmcloughlin,” she wrote. “Video premieres Wednesday at 6pm ET!”

A trailer for the video shows Lambert riding horses and McLoughlin posing in a barn, before the pair walk off hand in hand.

McLoughlin’s involvement in Lambert’s music video comes as no surprise. When ET spoke with the country star last November, she said he should star in one or more of her future videos.

“I mean, he’s a video babe, isn’t he?” she said at the time.

The news comes after McLoughlin joined Instagram on Friday, sharing a photo of himself riding a horse with the hashtag, #CityGoesCountry, likely a nod to his previous profession as a New York City cop.

The second pic to grace McLoughlin’s feed was one of him standing in a field surrounded by cows. “Married a Texan and I got to meet a longhorn. #CowsOfInstagram,” he captioned the shot.

It was McLoughlin’s third post that got fans excited, though, as he shared a pic with Lambert. In the sweet photo, McLoughlin wears a pink tie, blue sports coat and khaki pants as his wife, sporting a multi-coloured dress and a pink headpiece with matching heels, rests a hand on his chest.

He simply captioned the photo with a red heart emoji.

