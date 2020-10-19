Harry Styles Debuts A New Haircut And It Has Twitter Going Crazy

Harry Styles fans are wild for his new ‘do.

The singer, 26, posed with fans, socially distanced of course, on the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend showing off his trim.

Styles previously made headlines for his trendy hairdos before, in fact, earlier this year he drove fans mad when he was spotted with long locks and a moustache. The ‘stache was a hit with fans, even though it appears it was a quarantine look amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But the new shorter haircut is leaving fans nostalgic for his days filming the hit 2017 Oscar-winning flick “Dunkirk”.

“All the ‘Dunkirk’ Harry stans are freaking out right now, I just know it,” one person tweeted alongside a recent photo of Styles and two throwback pics.

Another added, “SO WE WENT FROM FRAT BOY HARRY TO ‘DUNKIRK’ HARRY IN LIKE A WEEK… OKAY.”

all the dunkirk harry stans are freaking out right now i just know it pic.twitter.com/8c8nQSimml — alondra ✿ (@adoretpwks) October 19, 2020

SO WE WENT FROM FRAT BOY HARRY TO DUNKIRK HARRY IN LIKE A WEEK- OKAY pic.twitter.com/2xdRj1OKJl — rebecca🥝 she/her (@rebeccaaaaschw) October 19, 2020

I belive in Harry Styles and Jennifer Aniston supremacy pic.twitter.com/cO0M79XThJ — noa✞ (@REARWI3W) October 19, 2020

Many fans believe the hairstyle is for the star’s upcoming role in Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling”.