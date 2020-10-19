Pamela Anderson Thanks Israeli Government After They Take Steps To Ban Fur Trade

Honourary PETA Director Pamela Anderson sent a letter to Israel’s Minister of Environmental Protection, Gila Gamliel, thanking her for taking steps to ban the sale of fur across the country.

Israel says that it intends to become the first country to ban the buying and selling of animal furs.

RELATED: Animal Activist Pamela Anderson Announces Partnership With The Very Good Food Company

Anderson, a vocal animal rights activist, applauded the decision in a letter shared with ET Canada.

She wrote, “As an honorary director of PETA and on behalf of my friends in the International Anti-Fur Coalition, thank you for proposing an amendment to the Wildlife Protection Law that would ban the sale of fur!”

RELATED: Pamela Anderson Thanks Trudeau For Support Of Vegan Industry: ‘Nothing Is Sexier Than Compassion’

The letter continued, “Your move will help protect millions of animals every year who would otherwise be bludgeoned, electrocuted, or even skinned alive for their fur.”

The former “Baywatch” actress also discussed COVID-19, citing the virus as “another urgent reason to ban fur without delay”.

She explained, “Fur farms, like all places where animals are warehoused and killed, are breeding grounds for disease. The novel coronavirus has been found on fur farms in Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, and the United States.”

RELATED: Pamela Anderson Says She And Jon Peters Were ‘Never Legally Married’

Concluding the letter, Anderson added, “Your beautiful country has had a special place in my heart ever since I stayed there during my appearance on ‘Dancing With the Stars’. Israel is leading the charge for animals in so many ways, from its ban on animal-tested products to the explosion of interest in vegan eating. I know that all of us who have been advocating for a ban on fur sales are looking forward to having another wonderful reason to celebrate.”