Steph Curry Celebrates Wife Ayesha’s New Hair Colour After She’s Trolled On Social Media: ‘You Beautiful Baby’

Steph Curry took to social media to compliment his wife Ayesha Curry after she was trolled on social media for her appearance in a new Instagram post.

Shortly after Ayesha debuted a new lighter ‘do, the basketball pro defended her amid backlash in the comments.

It all started after the cookbook author shared a Boomerang of herself and Steph to her Instagram feed, showing off her new blonde hair colour. “Mom goes blonde (temporarily),” she captioned the post.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry Shares Her Food Diary After Losing 35 Pounds

While a lot of fans loved her hair, others hated on the new look.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry Shows Off Mansion She Shares With Husband Steph In New Cover Shoot

But when Steph noticed comments by some haters, he stepped in and gushed about his beautiful wife.

“You beautiful baby. And don’t you let anybody tell you differently okay? I mean it,” the basketball pro wrote. “There’s just a bunch of meanies out there and I don’t like it. I don’t like it one bit. Do you boo boo.”

Ayesha also got love from some of her famous friends like Ciara, Gabrielle Union and Christina Milian.