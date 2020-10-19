Jada Pinkett Smith’s Mom Admits She Had Non-Consensual Sex With Actress’ Dad

The latest installment of “Red Table Talk” saw host Jada Pinkett Smith discuss the issue of non-consensual sex with her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter, Willow Smith.
During the episode, Jada asked her mom if she ever felt like she had a sexual experience that was “not necessarily consensual.”
Banfield-Norris replied, “I have, I have, but it was also with my husband. Your dad, actually.”
She added, “So that’s really grey.”
Jada then asked, “You’re basically saying you had non-consensual sex with my father?”
Her mom nodded in reply.
Banfield-Norris married Jada’s father, Robsol Pinkett Jr., after she became pregnant with the actress in high school. The pair divorced just months later.
Robsol died of an overdose in 2010.