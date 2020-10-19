Harvey Weinstein Accuser Louisette Geiss Teams Up With Diane Warren For #MeToo Stage Musical ‘The Right Girl’

Louisette Geiss is detailing her experiences with Harvey Weinstein in a new musical, “The Right Girl”.

The former screenwriter teamed up with Oscar and Grammy-winner Diane Warren, who wrote the music and lyrics, to detail the sexual harassment she experienced by Weinstein, that she says ended her film career.

Tony-winner Susan Stroman will direct and choreograph while Howard Kagan has signed on to produce.

According to The Wrap, the upcoming musical is based on the stories of 12 sexual assault survivors in Hollywood. The accusers tell their stories of Weinstein, as well as James Toback, R Kelly, Russell Simmons, Louis CK and others.

“The impetus for me was on a daily basis listening to the other women on our email thread,” Geiss said. “So many of the stories are so challenging and horrific. I thought, ‘Oh, my God, I need to change the way we look at this experience.’”

In the production’s official synopsis, “The Right Girl” tells the story of Eleanor Stark whose “entire life has been leading up to this moment: her first day as Chief Creative Officer of the legendary movie studio, Ambrosia Productions. As Eleanor rises to the top of her game working side by side for years with the industry’s most respected men, we learn that one of them has been abusing women all along. What role does she play in the story of Hollywood’s most fiercely guarded secret?”

In a statement, Kagan said, “Though the story is fictionalized, almost all of the dialogue, lyrics and situations came directly from these contributors and publicly reported stories. Our goal, from day one, has been to amplify and honour these women’s stories, and encourage audiences to help them change the world.”

Alysha Umphress, Jenna Ushkowitz, Tony Yazbeck, Heath Calvert, Steve Rosen, Robyn Hurder, Merle Dandridge, Polly Baird, Jessica Bishop, Jim Borstelmann, Joshua Buscher, Richard Gatta, Leah Hoffmann, Jolina Javier, Donald Jones Jr., Bryonha Marie, Sarah Ann Masse, Anthony Wayne and Cory Lingner are all part of the cast.

A Zoom-like filmed performance of “The Right Girl” will be screened at the Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, Mass. on Nov. 1.