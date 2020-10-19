Sarah Silverman Talks Backlash After Participating In ‘Imagine’ Video

Sarah Silverman is looking back on taking part in the celebrity filled “Imagine” video that was released near the beginning of COVID-19.

The comedian has admitted that the widely-criticized video was “well intentioned”, but also “a little tone deaf.”

Silverman called in to SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Monday, Oct. 19 and spoke about her new podcast, “The Sarah Silverman Podcast“.

During their conversation, Cohen asked the “School of Rock” actress about participating in the video alongside stars like Gal Gadot, Jimmy Fallon and Mark Ruffalo.

Silverman explained how Kristen Wiig had reached out to her to take part saying, “So she emailed me and she goes, ‘well, we’re all gonna sing ‘Imagine’.’ And I wrote her back and I go ‘’Imagine’, really?’ … I mean, she’s so funny. She’s also so sweet. And she goes, ‘it’s just to like cheer people up.’ And then I couldn’t say no, because one, it was the beginning of quarantine. Like there’s no saying no to anyone because you can’t, there’s no excuse for it.”

Silverman also revealed why she wasn’t surprised by the backlash that the video received.

She continued, “I tried to like, make my part funny at least, you know, like I just feel like I have no currency unless I’m being funny, which is ironic considering this appearance…But, yeah it’s funny because she [Kristen] emailed me after and she’s like, ‘I’m so sorry.’ It was well intentioned, but like, yeah, a little tone death, but it really came from a nice place I think.”

Cohen then asked, “When there was backlash, were you surprised?”

Silverman replied, definitively, “No”.