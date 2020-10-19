Robert Redford’s Son James Dies At 58 After Battling Cancer

James Redford, son of actor Robert Redford, has sadly passed away after a battle with cancer.

The filmmaker and activist died at his home in Marin County, California on Friday, Oct. 16. He was 58.

“Jamie died today. We’re heartbroken,” wrote his wife Kyle, sharing the news on Twitter.

Jamie died today. We’re heartbroken. He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed. As his wife of 32 yrs, I’m most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together. I don’t know what we would’ve done w/o them over the past 2yrs. pic.twitter.com/ynDN2jSZ04 — kyle redford (@kyleredford) October 16, 2020

She continued, “He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed.”

Kyle told The Salt Lake Tribune that her husband died due to the rare bile-duct cancer in his liver.

In 1993, James received two liver transplants. He later founded the James Redford Institute for Transplant Awareness.

His first documentary, “The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia”, debuted in 2012 and was inspired by his son Dylan’s struggles with dyslexia.