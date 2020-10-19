Robert Redford’s Son James Dies At 58 After Battling Cancer

By Sarah Curran.

James Redford and Robert Redford
James Redford and Robert Redford — Getty

James Redford, son of actor Robert Redford, has sadly passed away after a battle with cancer.

The filmmaker and activist died at his home in Marin County, California on Friday, Oct. 16. He was 58.

“Jamie died today. We’re heartbroken,” wrote his wife Kyle, sharing the news on Twitter.

She continued, “He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed.”

Kyle told The Salt Lake Tribune that her husband died due to the rare bile-duct cancer in his liver.

In 1993, James received two liver transplants. He later founded the James Redford Institute for Transplant Awareness.

His first documentary, “The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia”, debuted in 2012 and was inspired by his son Dylan’s struggles with dyslexia.

