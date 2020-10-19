Rumer Willis Recalls ‘Harsh’ Backlash After BDSM-Inspired Photo Shoot

Rumer Willis says she “wasn’t prepared” for the amount of negativity that followed her recent BDSM-inspired photo shoot.

The actress opened up about the backlash she was hit with while guest-hosting “The Talk” on Monday, Oct. 19.

Back in September, Willis stripped off for some gorgeous snaps and called for an end to “policing women’s bodies.”

Despite her intentions, the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star was it by a barrage of negative comments after posting the photos on Instagram.

Speaking on “The Talk”, she recalled, “There was a part of me that was feeling really empowered and good about myself. I knew that it would probably bring up a lot of comments, but I was not at all prepared for the amount of negativity.”

Defending the photographs, Willis continued, “It was really harsh, and that’s kind of what sparked me, because I wasn’t going to write the post longer, it was just as an art piece. People saying you should be ashamed of yourself, and this is disgusting, and even people talking about, you know, how bondage is harmful for trauma survivors. But then, there’s women also who said, I actually am a trauma survivor and I do bondage and it’s helped me reclaim my sexuality.”

