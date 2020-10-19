Zendaya Announces ‘Two Special ‘Euphoria’ Episodes’

Zendaya is here with some good news to kick off the week.

The Emmy award winning actress announced that two new “Euphoria” episodes are “coming soon.”

“We really missed them. Two special ‘Euphoria’ episodes coming soon. First one December 6th on @hbo,” she wrote next to a picture of an eye.

Zendaya previously teased having bridge episodes that wouldn’t be part of season 2.

“We might end up doing a little bridge episode,” she said while on “Jimmy Kimmel Live“. “An episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can give people something — because we also miss ‘Euphoria’ as the people who create it, too — and give everyone who loves the show a little something so we have something to live on until we are able to go into a season two.”