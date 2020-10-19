Halsey Debuts New Bald Head In TikTok Transformation Video

Halsey has ditched her long, luscious locks in favour of a brand new buzz cut.

The “Without Me” singer took to TikTok on Monday, Oct. 19 to debut her latest hair transformation.

The short clip sees Halsey switching her tumbling brown tresses into a clean shaven style with just a flip of her head.

RELATED: Halsey Celebrates Birthday With Reflective ‘929’ Music Video

Reaction to the video has been overwhelmingly positive, with most fans loving the new look.

“WE LOVE BALDSEY,” wrote one enthusiastic follower.

The Grammy-nominee later took to Twitter to explain why she decided to make the dramatic change.

She wrote, “I was growing it out for so long and I told myself I wouldn’t shave it till I saw what it was like healthy and long and then I saw it healthy and long and said ‘Mm this is nice but I miss bald’ and then so I did it!”

RELATED: Halsey And Janelle Monae On Racist Violence In America: ‘This Country Is On Life Support’

I was growing it out for so long and I told myself I wouldn’t shave it till I saw what it was like healthy and long and then I saw it healthy and long and said “mm this is nice but I miss bald.” and then so I did it! https://t.co/qTSuI6XBgq — h (@halsey) October 19, 2020

RELATED: Halsey Chats With Bernie Sanders About The American Election And A Wealth Tax