Sigourney Weaver Had ‘Concerns’ Over Filming Underwater Scenes For ‘Avatar 2’

Photos from the set of “Avatar 2” were released earlier this year, showing the actors filming underwater in large tanks.

The stars were weighted down and had the assistance of divers to bring them back to the surface in between takes.

Sigourney Weaver has now opened up about filming the scenes and her “concerns”.

“I had some concerns,” Weaver said to T Magazine. “But that’s what the training was for. And I really wanted to do it.”