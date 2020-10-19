Sigourney Weaver Had ‘Concerns’ Over Filming Underwater Scenes For ‘Avatar 2’

Photos from the set of “Avatar 2” were released earlier this year, showing the actors filming underwater in large tanks.
The stars were weighted down and had the assistance of divers to bring them back to the surface in between takes.
Sigourney Weaver has now opened up about filming the scenes and her “concerns”.
“I had some concerns,” Weaver said to T Magazine. “But that’s what the training was for. And I really wanted to do it.”
She added, “I didn’t want anyone to think, ‘Oh, she’s old, she can’t do this.'”
Weaver said her training included diving lessons in Hawaii and Key West, Florida, she also had to learn how to hold her breath for more than six minutes.
“My hope is that what I receive from the universe is even more outrageous than anything I can think of,” Weaver said. “I don’t really say to myself, ‘Well, you can’t do this.’ Or, ‘You can’t do that.’ Let me at it! And we’ll see.”
Weaver returns for the sequel alongside Sam Worthington and Zoë Saldana. A lengthy list of new faces have also jumped on board including, Kate Winslet, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin and Edie Falco.
With five “Avatar” movies set, fans have lots to look forward to.
“Avatar 2″‘s release date is currently Dec. 16, 2022, “Avatar 3” on Dec. 20, 2024 and the fourth and fifth films in 2026 and 2028.