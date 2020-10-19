Jeff Bridges Announces Lymphoma Diagnosis, Receives Outpouring Of ‘Love And Support’

By Sarah Curran.

Jeff Bridges
Jeff Bridges — Getty

Hollywood well-wishers have been sending messages of strength to Jeff Bridges after the actor revealed his Lymphoma diagnosis on Monday, Oct. 19.

Bridges has been filming “The Old Man”, which was slated to be his first return to TV in 50 years.

FX, Hulu and the studios behind the series, Touchstone Television and FXP, issued a statement, following his announcement.

“Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support. We wish him a safe and full recovery,” they said, according to Deadline.

“And, as Jeff always says, ‘We are all in this together.’ Jeff, we are all in this together with you.”

“The Big Lebowski” star, 70, revealed his diagnosis to fans through a post on Twitter on Monday evening.

“I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery,” he shared.

Continuing the Twitter thread, Bridges said that he is “profoundly grateful” for the love and support of his family and friends, as well as prayers and well-wishes from fans following the announcement.

Bridges finished up by reminding Americans to vote, “because we are all in this together.”

Many fans have been taking to Twitter to share words of support for the iconic star.

