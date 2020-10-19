Jeff Bridges Announces Lymphoma Diagnosis, Receives Outpouring Of ‘Love And Support’

Hollywood well-wishers have been sending messages of strength to Jeff Bridges after the actor revealed his Lymphoma diagnosis on Monday, Oct. 19.

Bridges has been filming “The Old Man”, which was slated to be his first return to TV in 50 years.

FX, Hulu and the studios behind the series, Touchstone Television and FXP, issued a statement, following his announcement.

“Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support. We wish him a safe and full recovery,” they said, according to Deadline.

“And, as Jeff always says, ‘We are all in this together.’ Jeff, we are all in this together with you.”

“The Big Lebowski” star, 70, revealed his diagnosis to fans through a post on Twitter on Monday evening.

As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery. — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

“I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery,” he shared.

Continuing the Twitter thread, Bridges said that he is “profoundly grateful” for the love and support of his family and friends, as well as prayers and well-wishes from fans following the announcement.

I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. https://t.co/6sAU4MYixl Love, Jeff — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

Bridges finished up by reminding Americans to vote, “because we are all in this together.”

Many fans have been taking to Twitter to share words of support for the iconic star.

You’re a fighter. You can beat this. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 20, 2020

my favorite scene from big lebowski. hope jeff bridges makes a speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/1hOYBk80s6 — gaming disorder pawg (@roun_sa_ville) October 20, 2020

Sending good vibes from me and my dog JeffBridges, who is named in honour of your dudeness. pic.twitter.com/lR30KLI4ND — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) October 20, 2020

All the best in the world to Jeff Bridges, the ultimate "I'd like to have a beer with so and so" actor, as he battles Lymphoma. Kick its ass my dude. — Willow Catelyn Maclay (@willow_catelyn) October 20, 2020