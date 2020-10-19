Tori Spelling Opens Up About Being ‘Under A Microscope’ As A Teen And Her ‘Low Self Confidence’

Tori Spelling is looking back at being bullied as a teen and cyberbullying today.

The “90210” alum said that people used to make fun of her and called her “frog and bug-eyed”.

“I used to hate my eyes. When I started 90210 at 16 I was filled with low self confidence. Then, internet trolls ( yep we had them back then too!)called me frog and bug eyed. Being put under a microscope as a young girl in her formative years was hard. I spent years begging makeup artists on my shows and movies to please try to make my eyes look smaller. I would cry over my looks in the makeup trailer chair,” Spelling said on Instagram.

She shared a number of pictures, including throwbacks from her graduation and her on the cover of Rolling Stone.

Spelling said that the comments from when she was 16 have stayed with her.

“Cyberbullying existed then and it does now worse than ever,” she added, before giving advice for others who are being bullied.

“Just remember next time that you go to comment on someone’s account regarding their face or body or choices, you don’t know them,” the mom of five concluded. “They don’t know you. But, their soul will remember that unkind comment. It’ll be imprinted on them. Our memories can’t remember physical pain but we do remember emotional, verbal, and written pain.”