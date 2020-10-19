Kelly Clarkson Takes On Blake Shelton in ‘Golden Girls’ Trivia Game

Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson put their “Golden Girls” knowledge to the test during the latest episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show“.

“Ratched” star Cynthia Nixon hosted a “Golden Girls” trivia quiz to see if Shelton could get himself a spot on the “wall of champions”.

Earlier in the show, Shelton presented Clarkson with the “wall of champions” listing all the various celebrities who have managed to beat the host in games on her show.

Clarkson said, “Since Blake and I are big ‘Golden Girl’ fans, it’s time to play ‘You’re Golden Girl’.”

She added, “Cynthia has been kind enough to host, and probably referee. Thank you, Cynthia.”

The pair tried to beat each other to a buzzer using hand extenders, making sure that social distancing was maintained throughout the game.

After a tough contest, Shelton was crowned winner and took his rightful place on the “wall of champions”.

The show also saw Clarkson trolling Shelton over his pageant past.

The country music star recalled his mother entering him in pageants “so I could sing in the talent portion. But then you would also have to do the evening wear…”

“I gotta be honest,” Clarkson interjected, “I knew you were gonna answer with this and I just wanted to hear you talk about pageants.”

“You’re such an a**hole,” Shelton quipped of his fellow “Voice” coach while she cackled in glee.

Looking back on his pageant performances, Shelton recalled his two song specialties were “Old Time Rock and Roll” by Bob Segar and Ted Nugent’s raunchy “Cat Scratch Fever”, which he admitted, “didn’t go over very well with the soccer moms in the audience.”

“Did your evening wear end up helping you win though?” Clarkson deadpanned before breaking out into giggles.

Check out the video below.