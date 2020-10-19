Chrishell Stause Brings ‘DWTS’ Ballroom To Tears With Routine Dedicated To Her Late Parents

Chrishell Stause just moved everyone in the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom to tears.

During Monday’s show, the “Selling Sunset” star and her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, performed an emotional contemporary routine set to “Stars” by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals. The dance was dedicated to Chrishell’s late mother and father, who both died from lung cancer in July 2020 and April 2019, respectively.

“They were really loving people. Some of my best memories are with my mom, dancing with her in the living room,” Chrishell said in a video package that aired ahead of the performance. “No one would be more excited about me being here and doing the show than her.”

“Right before I dance, I really feel her calm me, encourage me. That has been the most special thing I will take away from this show,” she continued. “I know that my parents are with me. My mom’s name was Renee Stause, and my dad’s name was Jess Stause. And this dance is for them.”

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba said, “You poured your heart and soul into that dance. I felt that, I think we all did.”

“Chrishell, you’re extraordinary,” added Derek Hough. “Thank you for sharing that with us.”

Chrishell and Gleb received a total score of 24/30 for the performance.

Earlier this week, in her second guest “DWTS” blog for ET, Chrishell opened up about what fans could expect from her Top 11 Night routine.

“I am going into this week really optimistic because I am hoping it could work to my advantage how different the style of dance is. I always get notes about my footwork. But in contemporary, you are barefoot and really grounded, so I am hoping that will help,” she wrote. “This song means so much to me because it’s a song I used to process my grief in losing my mother recently.”

“This dance is in tribute to my mom and dad,” she continued. “It’s going to be a challenge for me this week because my pain in losing my mom is still very raw, but I am using this process to work through some of that and hopefully make something beautiful out of it.”

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘DWTS’: Jeannie Mai Honors Her Parents With Beautiful – Live Updates!

Chrishell Stause Dedicating Next ‘DWTS’ Routine to Late Mom and Dad

‘DWTS’ 80s Night: Chrishell Stause Has ‘No Chill’ Performing to NKOTB

Chrishell Stause Is Guest Blogging Her ‘DWTS’ Journey for ET