Derek Hough And Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Perform Sizzling Routine On ‘DWTS’

By Sarah Curran.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert — ABC

Dancing with the Stars” judge Derek Hough returned to the ballroom floor for a blazing hot performance with girlfriend Hayley Erbert on Monday, Oct. 19.

The couple wowed viewers with an incredible Paso Doble during the latest round of the competition.

For his first time performing on the show since 2017, Hough chose to dance to Taalbi Brothers’ “Uccen” together with his stunning partner.

After breaking the record for the most wins held by any pro dancer on the show with a total of six mirrorball trophies, Hough became a permanent fixture on the judges’ panel in season 29.

Hough and Erbert have been dating since 2015 after meeting on the set of the show.

Erbert previously worked as a mentor on “DWTS Juniors”.

