Derek Hough And Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Perform Sizzling Routine On ‘DWTS’

“Dancing with the Stars” judge Derek Hough returned to the ballroom floor for a blazing hot performance with girlfriend Hayley Erbert on Monday, Oct. 19.
The couple wowed viewers with an incredible Paso Doble during the latest round of the competition.
That dance just made us MELT 😍 Nothing like seeing @derekhough and @Dance10Hayley back on the #DWTS ballroom! pic.twitter.com/OkGYWygAXS
— Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) October 20, 2020
For his first time performing on the show since 2017, Hough chose to dance to Taalbi Brothers’ “Uccen” together with his stunning partner.
hayley erbert and derek hough shut it down. #dwts pic.twitter.com/sMTnBDPwCD
— sasha farber’s watch list (@dayleysjafael) October 20, 2020
After breaking the record for the most wins held by any pro dancer on the show with a total of six mirrorball trophies, Hough became a permanent fixture on the judges’ panel in season 29.
Hough and Erbert have been dating since 2015 after meeting on the set of the show.
Erbert previously worked as a mentor on “DWTS Juniors”.