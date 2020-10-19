‘The Mandalorian’ Special Look Teases Upcoming Season

The commercial break during an NFL game on Monday saw the preview of a special look of season two of “The Mandalorian”.

Of course, it was all about baby Yoda.

Earlier this month, Jon Favreau teased what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

“The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world,” Favreau said according to Comicbook. “The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavour, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show.”

The official trailer for season 2 was dropped in September and included a deeper look at the with X-Wings, TIE fighters, Gamorreans, and the Jedi in which The Mandalorian is trying to find.

Season two of the Pedro Pascal-led “The Mandalorian” drops on Disney+ on Oct. 30.