Gwen Stefani Nabs ‘Dream’ 16-Year-Old Contestant On ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani proved that she was ready for battle as the “The Voice” returned for season 19 on Monday, Oct. 19.

The former No Doubt star was blown away by 16-year-old singer Lauren Frihauf, who performed a mature rendition of Melissa Etheridge’s “Come to My Window”.

Both Stefani and fellow judge John Legend turned their chairs around in a bid to lure the young performer onto their respective teams.

Stefani said, “I can’t believe you’re 16, you’re so awesome!”

She continued, “Your voice has so much style and personality, and you have that wiggly little vibrato and then on top of that, though, you have all this hugeness. To be able to do all those things at once and be 16 years old, you’re like my dream person to work with on this show.”

Frihauf ultimately chose Stefani as her coach leaving Legend left disappointed.