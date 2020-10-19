Olaf Is Having A ‘Crisis Of Identity’ In ‘Once Upon A Snowman’

Olaf is looking for his “sense of self” in “Once Upon a Snowman”.

The Disney+ origin story of everyone’s favourite snowman is coming to a TV near you very soon.

In the official trailer for the short film, Olaf (Josh Gad) learns he can talk and sets off to find out what his name is.

He is also without his carrot nose as true “Frozen” fans will remember that Anna gives it to him in the first film which he then must stop Sven the reindeer from eating it.

“Once Upon a Snowman” drops on Disney+ on Oct. 23.