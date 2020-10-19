‘Homeland’ Star David Harewood Says 6 Police Officers Sat On Him ‘For Hours’ During Sectioning

“Homeland” star David Harewood is speaking out about his “terrifying” experience of being sectioned when he was 23.

The actor, now 54, recalled being sat on by six police officers “for hours” during the incident, which happened in 1989.

RELATED: Claire Danes Will Miss Playing Carrie Mathison On ‘Homeland’, ‘It Was Just So Nice To Play The Smartest Person In The Room’

In an interview with Men’s Health, Harewood explained that he was given a large number of sedatives as he was taken to a hospital in north London. Nobody explained what was happening to him or what his prognosis would be.

After arriving at the hospital, Harewood said that he “jumped out of the car” and ran inside.

He continued, “I started screaming at the top of my voice. I don’t remember any of this, but my friends tell me that security was called. They came down, took one look at me – this big Black man – and said, ‘No way’.

“They called the police and then several officers turned up with riot shields and rushed me.”

The star said the police then “sat on me for hours.”

RELATED: ‘Homeland’ Series Finale Praised By Fans For Getting It Right

He added, “Doctors pumped me full of sedatives and, at one point, they asked, ‘Has he taken any drugs? Because we’ve given him enough sedatives to knock out a horse and he’s not going down’.”

“I was f****** terrified. The thoughts in my head were telling me that the demons had caught me, so I thought I was fighting for my life. Physically, what was happening to me was that six policemen were sitting on me.”

RELATED: Claire Danes And Damien Lewis Reveal All About ‘Homeland’

“But in my mind, the devils had caught me, so I was resisting.”

Harewood also told the outlet how he believes if the incident happened in the U.S., the outcome could have been very different.

He said, “I’d be dead if I’d been in America, no doubt about it.”