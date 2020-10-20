Report: Dominic West In Talks To Play Prince Charles In Final Two Seasons Of ‘The Crown’

Dominic West is reportedly set to take over from Josh O’Connor to play Prince Charles in the final two seasons of “The Crown”.

The “Affair” actor has been in talks with Left Bank Pictures and Netflix for the role in seasons 5 and 6 of the hit Netflix royal drama, according to Deadline.

Despite the talks taking place, however, the publication stated a deal had yet to be struck.

West hit headlines recently after he was pictured getting cosy with actress Lily James despite being married to Catherine FitzGerald for 10 years.

Ironically, the actor would be playing Prince Charles at the time when it was revealed he was having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, Charles’ second wife, while married to Princess Diana.

If the rumours are true, West would be joining Imelda Staunton, who has been named as the new Queen Elizabeth II, Leslie Manville, who will play Princess Margaret, and Jonathan Pryce, who will portray Prince Philip, in the upcoming seasons.

Season 4 of “The Crown” is set to return November 15. It will be the final time Olivia Colman stars as the Queen and will see the introduction of Princess Diana, played by newcomer Emma Corrin.

ET Canada has reached out to West’s U.K. rep and Netflix for comment.