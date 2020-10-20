Ant Anstead Says A ‘Breakup Recovery’ Program Has Been His ‘Lifeline’ Following Christina Anstead Split

Ant Anstead is seeking professional help as he deals with his breakup from Christina Anstead. The two confirmed they were separating in September after less than two years of marriage.

Ant took to social media over the weekend to update fans on how he’s dealing with the split.

He revealed that he is currently participating in a five-week program designed by Mark Groves for his brand, Create the Love.

Called the “Breakup Recovery Recipe”, the program aims to help a client transition from hurting to healing to thriving in five weeks. It teaches newly-single people to “grieve your relationship so you can let it go,” and “regain your identity.”

“I am now on day 30 of this and I have to say it’s been a lifeline for me!” Ant wrote about the program on his Instagram Stories. “If anyone out there needs this, DO IT!”

Ant and Christina wed in 2018 and share a 13-month-old son, Hudson. Christina also has two children (Taylor and Brayden) with her previous husband and “Flip or Flop” co-star, Tarek El Moussa.

Over the weekend, Ant shared a cute slideshow illustrating some fun father-son hang time with Hudson.

“Hudzo and I set the early alarm clock, went to the workshop, fired up Mustang Sally and cruised like two rockstars to cars n coffee!” he captioned the sweet photos. “Proper boys morning followed by breakfast and a nap (so the sound of a rumbling V8) perfect!! X.”

A day earlier, he shared a post showing him video calling Taylor and Brayden.

Announcing their separation on Sep. 18, Christina noted that the estranged couple would move forward while prioritizing their parenting responsibilities.

“I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two,” Christina wrote. “I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies — but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow.”

“So, while some may judge me and throw around rumours about me, most of you support me,” she continued. “And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing.”

