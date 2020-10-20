Jimmy Kimmel Gets A COVID Inspection From Borat

Borat is here to make sure everyone is COVID-free.

On Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the Kazakh broadcaster played by Sacha Baron Cohen appeared to give the host a COVID inspection.

“As a member of Hollywood elite have you drunk any unpasteurized children’s blood,” Borat asks Kimmel.

Borat’s daughter from the upcoming sequel “Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm”, played by actress Irina Novak, also appears, demanding that Kimmel remove his pants.

To get him to do it, Borat himself takes off his pants to reveal he’s wearing a thong. Finally, Kimmel joins in the pantless fun but hides behind a chair.

“I have seen your film and it is wonderful,” Kimmel tells his guests. “No one who loves you will be disappointed. It is miraculous and I hope that many, many Americans watch it.”

“Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm” premieres Oct. 23 on Amazon Prime Video.