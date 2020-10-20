50 Cent Throws Support Behind Donald Trump Over Tax Policy, Despite Saying He ‘Doesn’t Like Black People’

50 Cent really doesn’t want his taxes raised.

On Monday, the “Candy Shop” rapper endorsed Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election.

RELATED: Diddy Warns Of A ‘Race War’ If Donald Trump Gets Re-elected As He Starts His Own Political Party

The endorsement came after 50 Cent saw a TV report showing that under Trump’s opponent Joe Biden, his top marginal tax rate as a New Yorker would go up to 62 per cent.

In a post later in the day, 50 joked:

As CNBC explained, “Few taxpayers pay the full statutory rates, which don’t include deductions, credits, offsets, loopholes, and lower tax rates on other sources of income.”

RELATED: Brian Wilson And Al Jardine Had ‘Absolutely Nothing To Do’ With The Beach Boys Playing At Trump Benefit

On Twitter, 50 Cent received backlash for his endorsement from many fans.

Gonna spend my morning removing any 50cent from my phone. What kind of dickhead endorses a lunatic like Trump to save a few dollars 🙄 pic.twitter.com/b3Bo6GKnC3 — Jake (@Jakep010923) October 20, 2020

#50cent being the villain makes more sense to me. #icecube I thought better of you. pic.twitter.com/MOrhM6df4Z — Darrell Taylor (@theVoice123) October 20, 2020