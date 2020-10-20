Scott Baio Slams ‘Happy Days’ Reunion, Takes Swipe At John Stamos For Asking To Play His Character Chachi

By Becca Longmire.

Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Scott Baio is not a fan of Ron Howard’s upcoming “Happy Days” reunion.

The Republican actor, who played Chachi Arcola on the hit sitcom, which ran from 1974 to 1984, voiced his opinions on the skit on Twitter, calling it “shameful.”

The reunion is set to benefit the Democratic party of Wisconsin and is scheduled to air Sunday.

Henry Winkler, Howard, Don Most, Anson Williams, Marion Ross, and writer Lowell Ganz have been confirmed so far for the event.

‘Happy Days’ stars Scott Baio, Anson Williams, Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, Donny Most, 1974-1984 (c)Paramount. Courtesy: Everett Collection.
Baio also hit out at John Stamos for asking Howard if he could “play Chachi.”

The actor also posted when one of his followers reassured him that he could not be replaced:

“Happy Days”, created by the late Garry Marshall, aired for 11 seasons and centred upon the Cunningham family’s lives throughout the 1950s and 1960s in Milwaukee.

Baio got his own spinoff show, “Joanie Loves Chachi”, but it flopped after only 17 episodes, airing from 1982 to 1983.

