Kelly Clarkson Has Cover-ception Performing Norah Jones’ Version Of ‘Don’t Know Why’

You know exactly why Kelly Clarkson’s cover of Norah Jones is worth a listen.

It is cover-ception on the “Kellyoke” segment of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. The “American Idol” alum and her house band performed Jones’ version of “Don’t Know Why” on Tuesday’s episode.

“Don’t Know Why” was written and composed by Jesse Harris for 1999’s Jesse Harris & the Ferdinandos. Jones covered the song as the first single from her debut studio album, Come Away with Me (2002). The cover won three Grammys, including Song of the Year.

Clarkson has covered countless songs since "The Kelly Clarkson Show" premiered, including Tegan and Sara's "Closer", Coldplay's "The Scientist", and Shania Twain's "No One Needs To Know".