Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood To Cover Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are taking inspiration from Lady Gaga and “A Star Is Born”.

Brooks dropped by “Good Morning America” on Tuesday to talk about his upcoming record, Fun. The country superstar revealed the first single will be a duet with wife Yearwood: a cover of Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow”.

Who's ready for some new music from @garthbrooks?! The country legend says the first single of his new record will be a duet to "Shallow" with his wife @trishayearwood and we can't wait to hear it! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/WIY35tkhlR — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 20, 2020

“I always thought Bradley Cooper and I had a lot in common,” Brooks chuckled. “We both understand that a great song is, just find a great female singer — Gaga is one of the greatest and Yearwood is one of the greatest — and just kind of hang on. This record is crazy.”

Brooks will release either a snippet or the entirety of the “Shallow” cover at GarthBrooks.com on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Shallow IS the new single off of #FUN! Join me and the Queen @trishayearwood LIVE tomorrow night to hear it! RSVP here https://t.co/sL60KgKyx3 love, g pic.twitter.com/WHrpOYsgLc — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) October 20, 2020

“Shallow” is the Oscar-winning song from the 2018 film “A Star Is Born”. The song received universal acclaim and topped the charts in nearly two dozen countries.

Brooks will release his 15th studio album on Nov. 20.