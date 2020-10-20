Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood To Cover Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Garth Brooks. Photo: Twitter/GMA
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are taking inspiration from Lady Gaga and “A Star Is Born”.

Brooks dropped by “Good Morning America” on Tuesday to talk about his upcoming record, Fun. The country superstar revealed the first single will be a duet with wife Yearwood: a cover of Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow”.

“I always thought Bradley Cooper and I had a lot in common,” Brooks chuckled. “We both understand that a great song is, just find a great female singer — Gaga is one of the greatest and Yearwood is one of the greatest — and just kind of hang on. This record is crazy.”

Brooks will release either a snippet or the entirety of the “Shallow” cover at GarthBrooks.com on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

“Shallow” is the Oscar-winning song from the 2018 film “A Star Is Born”. The song received universal acclaim and topped the charts in nearly two dozen countries.

Brooks will release his 15th studio album on Nov. 20.

