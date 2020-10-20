Kate Middleton & Prince William Go Mask-On For Visit To Photo Exhibition

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on the town for the sake of art.

On Monday, Prince William and Kate Middleton tour locations around London where photos from the coronavirus lockdown were being exhibited as part of the duchess’ Hold Still project.

The royal couple had their masks on as they toured Waterloo in South London and met with community Food Hub volunteer Sami Massalami Mohammed Elmassalami Ayad, who is the subject of a photo titled “Sami”.

“The duchess called me a few weeks ago and we had such a lovely conversation,” Ayed said, according to Hello!. “She told me how she wanted to build a snapshot of how Britain was coping in the pandemic, but to show all sides of what people have gone through and are still going through. The duchess came across as really caring and dedicated, I was so impressed she took the time to call me.”

Kate and Wills with Joyce Duah, a specialist oncology pharmacist at St Bart's hospital, whose startling image of ICU colleagues Amelia Chowdhury and Dipal Samuel, made the top 100 in the Hold Still Covid-19 picture project going nationwide today. pic.twitter.com/nk6RjzJWt9 — Matt Wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) October 20, 2020

Middleton launched the Hold Still project in May, in partnership with the National Portrait Gallery.

The project invited people of all ages to send in a photographic portrait taken during lockdown, with the aim of telling the story of the pandemic through the eyes of those affected.