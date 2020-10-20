‘Seinfeld’ Stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander Team Up With Larry David For Democratic Fundraiser

The stars and creator of “Seinfeld” are teaming up to turn Texas blue with a “Fundraiser About Something”.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, and Larry David will participate in the virtual reunion to benefit the Texas Democratic Party. “Seinfeld” fan Seth Meyers will act as moderator.

“Texas is a battleground state, period. We knew that we had to reunite for something special and the movement on the ground for Texas Democrats up and down the ballot is the perfect opportunity to do just that,” say Louis-Dreyfus, Alexander, and David in a joint statement. “Texans are getting out to vote in droves and showing the world that Texas has never been a red state, it’s been a non-voting state. We couldn’t be more thrilled to host a ‘fundraiser about something’ for a terrific organization like the Texas Democratic Party, who are building the movement necessary to turn Texas blue in 14 days.”

RELATED: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Mocks Donald Trump’s Dancing After Being Compared To Elaine’s Moves On ‘Seinfeld’

The cast have not reunited since the 2009 finale of “Curb Your Enthusiasm”.

Set for Friday, the event will feature the stars reminiscing about their favourite episodes and sharing behind-the-scenes stories. “Seinfeld” writer-producer and “Veep” showrunner David Mandel is working on the reunion, which also promises “special guests and surprises”, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Mandel is behind the recent viral ad that saw Wayne Knight reprise his famous Newman character slamming Donald Trump for targeting the U.S Postal Service and attempts to block mail-in ballots.

The news of the reunion is just the latest politically motivated event for the “Seinfeld” gang. A clip of Trump’s dancing went viral for its comparison to Elaine Benes’s awkward dancing in “Seinfeld”, which led Louis-Dreyfus to quip, “First he stole all of ‘Veep‘. Now he’s stealing from ‘Seinfeld‘.”

RELATED: Wayne Knight Revives ‘Seinfeld’ Mail Carrier Newman To Defend Security Of Voting By Mail

The “Seinfeld” stars have been using their platforms to encourage voting, with Louis-Dreyfus hosting the final night of the Democratic National Convention, a “Veep” reunion in support of Wisconsin Democrats with Mandel, and another mini-“Veep” reunion this week to support the North Carolina Senate Democratic candidates.

The cast of “Seinfeld” aren’t the only ones getting together for a political cause — the cast of “Happy Days”, including Henry Winkler, Ron Howard, Don Most, and Marion Ross, are reuniting for a virtual fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin this Sunday.

The “Seinfeld” virtual reunion will be livestreamed on Friday evening at txdem.co/Something.