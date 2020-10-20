Rosanne Cash Imagines A Brighter Future In New Single ‘Crawl Into The Promised Land’

Rosanne Cash has hope for her nation.

This week, the country singer released her new single “Crawl into the Promised Land”, featuring John Leventhal.

In the song, Cash promotes a message of hope amid the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter protests, and other issues.

“Fifty years away from here/60, if I run,” she sings on the track. “Deliver me from tweets and lies/and purify me in the sun.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the new song, Cash said, “My tour was cancelled and I was off the road, sequestered in my own home, with time, a stack of writing journals, and a recording studio in the basement. The only thing to do was write songs.”

In an essay accompanying the song, she wrote, “We can get back to our dream of America, where the ‘enemy’ is an individual burden, inside each of us, aching for a truce. We’re exhausted. We’re disoriented. But I know we have the strength and will to deliver ourselves.”

Talking about the music video, which features images of protest and important civil rights figures like John Lewis and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Cash said, “The song required a visual corollary. I wanted to connect the past and the present. The Voting Rights Act, and the Women’s March of 2017, the Civil Rights movement and the Black Lives Matter protestors, Harriet Tubman and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the workers in the cotton fields and the lives of those of us who live in privilege because of them, and the necessary gratitude for the humanity we share.”