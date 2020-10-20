Miley Cyrus Is Working On A Metallica Covers Album

Miley Cyrus wants to dig into her Metallica roots.

Cyrus has dipped her toes into every genre, from pop to country to hip hop. Now, the 27-year-old singer continues that trend with her latest project.

“We’ve been working on a Metallica covers album and I’m here working on that,” Cyrus told Interview Magazine. “We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this [the coronavirus pandemic]… At first, it felt uninspiring and now I’ve been totally ignited.”

Cyrus also revealed which legendary rocker she studies meticulously for her body language onstage.

“People ask me who I’ve studied for my movement on stage, and I always say Iggy Pop,” she shared.

Cyrus has released six studio albums and two EPs. The “Malibu” singer will release her seventh studio album, She Is Miley Cyrus, in November. The project’s lead single is “Midnight Sky”.