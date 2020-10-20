Kirstie Alley Says She Supports Donald Trump Because Of Joe Biden’s ‘Racial Slurs’

Kirstie Alley is unapologetic in her support of Donald Trump.

The former “Cheers” star appeared on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News to discuss her decision to vote for Trump in the upcoming U.S. election over Joe Biden.

“When your gaffes are constantly – when [Biden] said, you know, ‘You ain’t Black if you’re not voting for me,’ and, you know, these constant gaffes that have these actual racist overtones,” she said.

“And I’m like, ‘No!’ You maybe get one [gaffe] where you accidentally say something inappropriate, but it’s pretty constant. I mean, it is constant, isn’t it? Those are racial slurs.”

The appearance came after she revealed her voting preference on Twitter over the weekend.

I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it🙄 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 17, 2020

Alley got support from many fans, along with some backlash.

