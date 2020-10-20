‘GLOW’ Stars Penned A Letter Asking Netflix To Improve The Show’s Ethnic Diversity

The “GLOW” cast had asked Netflix to improve the program’s diversity prior to its cancellation.

Actress Sunita Mani posted the letter to Instagram on Monday. Despite the series being cancelled, Mani posted the letter in hopes of improving diversity in Hollywood. The letter was co-signed by Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Shakira Barrera, Kia Stevens, and Ellen Wong.

“’GLOW’ has been marketed as a diverse ensemble, but for all of us diverse cast members, it has never lived up to these ideals,” Mani wrote. “Since season one, the show has planted racial stereotyping into our character’s existence, yet our storylines are relegated to the sidelines in dealing with this conflict or have left us feeling like checked-boxes on a list.

“Unfortunately, we feel that the promise of this show has not been fulfilled,” the letter continued. “There is incredible support, love, and camaraderie amidst the ‘GLOW’ cast, and it should go without saying that we are not here to take down our white castmates or our show, but to elevate us all in a deeper, more significant way.”

RELATED: The Cast Of ‘GLOW’ Reunite After The Show’s Cancellation

The letter specifically pointed out the lack of ethnic diversity in the writer’s room.

“With zero persons of colour in the writer’s room this season, it is a huge oversight to be writing our narratives without anyone else to represent us besides ourselves,” Mani wrote.“I was so afraid to speak on these issues to my bosses, whom I respect and I think are so brilliant, but was deeply moved by the support of my fellow castmates.

“Our show creators and producers heard us,” the letter read. “They were in the process of making season four reflect some of the system problems we outlined… This was a huge deal — creating space for change — and it was a testament to the love and support that was, by no twist of fate, an intentional element seeded by our shows creators and germinated in the entire cast.”

Sources close to the situation confirmed to ET Canada that the actresses raised concerns about their “GLOW” characters earlier this year. “GLOW” creators and showrunners Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, along with Netflix executives, met with the cast to have an open dialogue.

RELATED: ‘GLOW’ Star Betty Gilpin Says Goodbye To Cancelled Show

The writers’ room was not up at the time, according to the sources, but there were plans to address these concerns in the upcoming season. The source asserts the letter, conversations, and proposed changes had nothing to do with the show’s premature cancellation.

The fourth and final season of “GLOW” was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of ‘GLOW’ due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging,” a Netflix spokesperson previously told ET Canada. “We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of ‘GLOW’ with us and the world.”

Netflix responded to ET Canada’s inquiries without comment.