'Everybody Loves Raymond' Cast Set To Reunite For Benefit To Honour Peter Boyle

Doris Roberts, Brad Garrett, Peter Boyle, Patricia Heaton, Ray Romano. Photo: CP Images
The cast of “Everybody Loves Raymond” is getting back together for a good cause.

According to Deadline, the Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, Monica Horan and the show’s co-creator and executive producer Phil Rosenthal will reunite on Friday for a 90-minute reunion event.

The virtual chat will benefit the Peter Boyle Research Fund of The International Myeloma Foundation, honouring the late star who died in 2006 following a four-year battle with multiple myeloma.

The organization has held annual events since 2007, raising $8 million over the years for cancer research.

Special guests will also appear during the event, which will stream on the IMF’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and website.

