‘The Voice’ Contestant Taryn Papa Sings At Blake Shelton’s Bar, Had Three Judges Turn Their Chairs During Blind Audition

Nashville’s Taryn Papa has “The Voice” judges popping for her performance.

Papa hit “The Voice” stage for a Blind Performance of Martina McBride’s “Anyway”.

Three of the four judges, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson, turned their chairs, eliciting emotional cheers from Papa’s mom. Unfortunately for Clarkson, someone blocked her from snagging Papa.

“My name is Taryn Papa and I’m from Nashville, Tenn.,” Papa shared, before revealing she sings at Blake Shelton’s bar. “And I sing at Ole Red.”

Season 19 of “The Voice” premiered on Monday.