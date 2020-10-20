Shawn Mendes Surrenders To The Music In Trailer For ‘In Wonder’ Documentary

Fans are about to get their most intimate look at Shawn Mendes yet.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for the upcoming original documentary “Shawn Mendes: In Wonder”.

The film, which premiered last month at the Toronto International Film Festival, follows the 22-year-old Canadian singer on his journey to stardom and self-discovery.

“You first get on the stage and ego comes rushing in,” Mendes says in the trailer. “And it goes, ‘Don’t mess up.’ And about 30 seconds in you go, ‘Oh yeah, I’m just a guy and I love music. time to surrender.'”

“In Wonder” features candid interviews with the Canadian-born star working on his music, touring and performing, as well as moments from his childhood and his romantic relationship with Camila Cabello.

“If I tell the world that I’m just a normal human, are they going to stop coming to the shows?” he asks at one point in the trailer.

“Shawn Mendes: In Wonder” premieres Nov. 23 on Netflix.