Netflix Swaps ‘Dawson’s Creek”s Iconic Theme Song With Jann Arden’s ‘Run Like Mad’

“Dawson’s Creek” will sound a little different when it hits Netflix next month.

The hit teen drama, which originally ran between 1998 and 2003, is coming to Netflix Canada but according to the streaming giant, the iconic theme song won’t be coming with it.

Netflix confirmed on Twitter that “the episodes won’t have the original theme song (sorry),” which means Paula Cole’s “I Don’t Want To Wait” will be replaced with Jann Arden’s “Run Like Mad”.

the Creek is also arriving here on Nov 1 https://t.co/NBfh34rAv4 — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) October 19, 2020

According to HuffPost, Arden’s tune has already been used for “Dawson’s Creek” in international markets.

The beloved series starred James Van Der Beek as Dawson, Katie Holmes as Joey, Joshua Jackson as Pacey, Michelle William as Jen, Kerr Smith as Jack and Busy Philipps as Audrey.

“Dawson’s Creek” hits Netflix on Nov. 1.