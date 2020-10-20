‘The Vow’ Returns With More Details From NXIVM Cult Trial In ‘Part 2’ Teaser

The story of the NXIVM cult isn’t over.

On Tuesday, HBO debuted the first teaser for the recently announced “The Vow: Part 2”, which follows cult leader Keith Raniere as he heads to trial.

RELATED: NXIVM Members Enlist Amanda Knox In Bid To Help Leader Keith Raniere

Raniere is currently facing sentencing on Oct. 27, with the possibility of serving 15 years to life in prison on charges of sex trafficking of children, conspiracy to commit forced labour and more.

“Part 2” of the hit documentary series will give viewers an inside look at Raniere’s life after his conviction in 2019, as well as sharing more stories about the cult from its top members, victims and others.

RELATED: Allison Mack’s Wife Nicki Clyne Defends Convicted NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere

The first season of the show ended with a cliffhanger in which it seemed Raniere might sit down for an interview with filmmakers Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer.

“The Vow: Part 2” premieres in 2021.