Anne Hathaway Gets Masked Up As The Grand High Witch In Behind-The-Scenes Look At ‘The Witches’ Remake

Anne Hathaway shares a glimpse of her transforming into “The Witches” character.
In a new behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming remake, the actress, 37, is revealing a look at the early stages of her becoming the Grand High Witch.
Filmed in her trailer on set, Hathaway is surrounded by makeup artists taking a mould of her head, getting it ready for the prosthetics. While Hathaway shares a sneak peek of the look, fans will have to wait until the film comes out to see the Grand Witch’s true form.
RELATED: Anne Hathaway Pays Tribute To Original Grand High Witch Anjelica Huston
“Everyone: It’s magic! Me:…,” she captioned the clip. “#TheWitchesMovie”
RELATED: Director Christopher Nolan Shoots Down Anne Hathaway’s Claim He Bans Chairs On His Sets
In the Roald Dahl book, the witches are able to disguise themselves with human faces in public but they peel them off in private to reveal their real witch faces.
The book was previously brought to life on the big screen in 1990. The Grand High Witch was iconically played by Anjelica Huston.
View this post on Instagram
Would you please take a moment to join me in celebrating Anjelica Huston’s flawless and iconic turn as The Grand High Witch? Her performance is magnificent – witty, unforgettable, scary as hell and sheer perfection (the scene where she pushes the baby down the cliff still gives me chills to this day.) I just wanted to say, one AH to another, that I tip my wig to the O.G.G.H.W. Anjelica Huston. #WitchesAreReal #TheWitchesMovie
Chris Rock, Stanley Tucci and Octavia Spencer also star in the upcoming flick.
“The Witches” remake hits big screens Oct. 22.