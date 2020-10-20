Ryan Seacrest Misses ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’ After Taking COVID-19 Test

“Live With Kelly And Ryan” lost one half of their hosting duo over COVID-19 concerns.

A source tells ET Canada Ryan had a minor cough and out of caution they waited for his COVID test to come back before he went on air. He got the results this morning, they were negative and he will return to “Live” on Wednesday.

The “Live With Kelly And Ryan” official Instagram account also gave an update on Seacrest’s situation: “Great news… test came back and he’s negative! Ryan will be back tomorrow!”

This is the latest health scare pertaining to Seacrest. Fans expressed their concern in May after rumours swirled that Seacrest had suffered a possible stroke, but it turned out his symptoms were just due to exhaustion.

“Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night,” his rep said at the time. “Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home.”

The statement continued, “Between ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’, ‘American Idol’, ‘On Air with Ryan Seacrest’, and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest. So today he took a well-deserved day off.”