Jennifer Garner Talks About Her Mother Growing Up In Poverty

Jennifer Garner is getting real about her roots.

Garner sat opposite Kelly Corrigan for Monday’s inaugural episode of “Tell Me More”. The Golden Globe-winning “Alias” actress talked to Corrigan about her mother’s upbringing in a poor household.

“I said to her, ‘Mom does it bother you when I talk about your poverty as a child, does that bother you?’ And she said, ‘I’m never ashamed of going up poor; rather I am amazed by the grace and the dignity that my parents had throughout my childhood,'” Garner reflected.

“My parents are just salt of the earth,” the beloved actress explained. “My mom grew up really poor in Locust Grove, Oklahoma on a farm.”

Garner credited her mother for getting her graduate degree and teaching remedial reading to students who can’t read. The actress also applauded her father for travelling the world to make a living for the family.

