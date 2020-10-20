Heather Rae Young Enlists The Help Of Fiancé Tarek El Moussa To Pick Out Wedding Rehearsal Dress

Heather Rae Young is giving fans, and fiancé Tarek El Moussa, a sneak peek at her wedding rehearsal dress.

While shopping for gorgeous gowns, the “Selling Sunset” star posed in three different dresses on Instagram.

“Trying to find the perfect one that fits my personality,” Young, 33, captioned the series. “I wanted my amazing fiancé @therealtarekelmoussa choose what he wanted to see me in on our special night before we say ‘I DO!!’ 👰🏼”

RELATED: Heather Rae Young Reveals Her Folks Are Enjoying New Roles As ‘Bonus Grandparents’ To Fiance Tarek El Moussa’s Children

“These three are stunning, but they may or may not be the one he chose,” she teased.

“Out of these 3 which one would you choose for me? Or none of these? And if so what do you see me in? Something flirty and short or long and elegant?” she asked her followers. “And PS I’ll let my love post the one he chooses, and remember it may not be any of these 3. But he chose well!! 🥰👏🏼 #galialahav #galialahavbride #GLLA#bride #engaged #dress”

RELATED: Heather Rae Young Responds To Rumours That ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Aren’t Actually Licensed Agents

Young also shared a sneak peek at her potential wedding gown as well.

The “Flip Or Flop” star popped the question in July.