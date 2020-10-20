Simon Cowell Spotted In Public After Undergoing Back Surgery

Simon Cowell is back on his feet.

Cowell was spotted in Los Angeles on Tuesday after undergoing surgery for his broken back. The “America’s Got Talent” personality suffered the injury in a dangerous electric bike accident back in August. Cowell, 61, was shopping with his partner Lauren Silverman, 43, and son Eric, 6. Cowell sported a mask, plain grey tee, white shorts and loafers.

RELATED: Simon Cowell Recovering Well From Spinal Surgery

Cowell is expected to return to “Britain’s Got Talent” next year following his recovery, according to Daily Mail.

Simon was rushed to the hospital in August after falling off his electric bike in Malibu. The music industry mogul could reportedly be out-of-action for six months, according to a report by The Sun.

“Simon was advised not to fly back to the final by doctors,” a source told Daily Mail. “He is walking a lot and swimming and feeling great – but focusing on being on top form for the start of filming for Britain’s Got Talent 2021 in January.”

RELATED: Simon Cowell ‘Happy To Be Back Home’ After Breaking His Back

Simon Cowell. Photo: The Image Direct

“He is building up his strength but the recovery is taking longer than we hoped,” a separate source added. “It was a very serious injury and they didn’t fully appreciate that at first.”

Cowell took an early leave from “America’s Got Talent” hosting duties following the accident. He was later replaced by fill-in host Kelly Clarkson.