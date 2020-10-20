Miley Cyrus Details Extraterrestrial Experience: ‘It Looked At Me And We Made Eye Contact’

Miley Cyrus opens up about an alleged encounter she had with extraterrestrial life.

Cyrus caught up with designer Rick Owens for a conversation published in Interview Magazine. The two broached the topic of extraterrestrial life, leading Cyrus to share an experience that left her “shaken for, like, five days.”

“I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO,” she explained. “I’m pretty sure about what I saw, but I’d also bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax. But the best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow.”

“I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too,” the “Midnight Sky” songstress continued. “There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real.”

Cyrus, 27, further elaborated on what she believes she saw and how it interacted with her.

“I did see a being sitting in the front of the flying object,” she said. “It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that’s what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn’t quite wrap my head around. But you’re so right to say that it’s a form of narcissism to think that we’re the only things that could be in this vast universe.”