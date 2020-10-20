Clare Crawley Calls Out Her ‘Bachelorette’ Suitors For Not Knowing ‘Anything’ About Her In New Preview

By Aynslee Darmon.

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Clare Crawley is not impressed with one of her “Bachelorette” suitors.

In a new clip teasing Tuesday night’s episode, the “Bachelorette”‘s official Instagram page shared a look at an awkward encounter between Crawley and Brandon G.

“When I found out you were the ‘Bachelorette’, I had to be here,” he told her during their one-on-one conversation before things quickly got awkward.

Crawley added, “What made you want to be on here for me?”

“First of all, you’re absolutely gorgeous, but other than that — to be honest with you, I don’t know anything about you,” Brandon responded. “I know that you’re from Sacramento.”

As Crawley continued to question Brandon’s motives, he added, “I obviously don’t know you on a personal level. I don’t know your history. You’re just so beautiful, and I wanted to get to know you… I don’t have a specific answer for you. Can we not talk about that?”

“Can we not talk about that?” she asked, before adding in a confessional, “Brandon can’t even think of one thing that he likes about me… why are you here?”

“The Bachelorette” airs Tuesday nights.

